Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size Soars as Security Becomes a Priority | Expected to Hit $18.3 Billion by 2031

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Value

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are the primary drivers of the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The endpoint detection and response market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $18.3 billion by 2031.

Businesses continue to struggle with readily hackable cloud databases as the use of cloud-based operations grows. These issues can range from simple hardware chip vulnerabilities to concerns about fundamental misconfiguration. Furthermore, a wide range of publicly accessible technologies enable potential attackers to find incorrectly configured cloud infrastructure online. Therefore, it is essential for companies to have strong security solutions. In addition, effective endpoint detection and response (EDR) are essential for handling such problems.

On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises dominated the overall Endpoint detection and response industry in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. In large organization, there is an increase in adoption of endpoint detection and response, owing to rise in complexity, cyber risks, threat in business process and need of easy process, which leads to high competition across industries.

EDR solutions are evolving to counter advanced threats, such as zero-day exploits and fileless malware. Machine learning and behavioral analytics are being integrated into EDR platforms to proactively detect and respond to previously unseen threats, reducing the risk of successful breaches.

With the shift towards cloud computing, EDR solutions are adapting to secure endpoints in cloud environments. Cloud-based EDR platforms offer scalability and flexibility, enabling organizations to protect both on-premises and remote endpoints effectively. EDR is increasingly converging with Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions to provide broader threat detection and response capabilities. This integration allows security teams to correlate data from various security tools for a more comprehensive view of threats.

Compliance requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA, continue to drive EDR adoption. Organizations are using EDR solutions not only for threat detection but also to ensure they meet regulatory mandates by monitoring and protecting sensitive data on endpoints.

Governments and businesses are increasingly asking employees to work from home or are shifting work to employees in less affected areas to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. However, the situation has accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI powered solution, automation, big data and analytics to control costs while improving the customer experience. Furthermore, organizations may transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and relevant data, owing to the advent of big data and analytics.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the endpoint detection and response market, include Carbon Black Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowdstrike Inc., Intel Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., RSA Security LLC., Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro Incorporated. This study includes market trends, Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

