Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market is Expected to Grow by US$ 1.5 Billion During 2023–2027, Accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4%. TMR Report

Increasing demand for pneumatic cylinders in various end-use industries to boost the market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pneumatic cylinder market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2027. As of 2023, the market for pneumatic cylinders is expected to close at US$ 1.3 billion.



The increasing adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing and industrial processes has significantly boosted the demand for pneumatic cylinders. Pneumatic cylinders are vital components in automated systems for tasks such as material handling, pick-and-place operations, and assembly.

The manufacturing and machinery industries are major consumers of pneumatic cylinders. These cylinders are used in a wide range of applications, including in machinery for metalworking, packaging, textiles, and woodworking.

Increasing modernization and adopting industrial automation, are also witnessing an increase in the demand for pneumatic cylinders. This, in turn, is driving the global market.

Increasing application of pneumatic cylinders in the automotive industry for various applications, such as actuating clutches, brakes, and valves. The growth of the automotive sector, including electric vehicles, has driven demand for pneumatic components

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Estimated Value US$ 1.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.4% Forecast Period 2019-2027 No. of Pages 224 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Movement, End-use Industry, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Bosch Rexroth AG, SMC Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corporation, AirTAC International Group, Sheffer Corporation, IMI Precision Engineering, Eaton Corporation, Metal Work Pneumatic, Univer Group, Hafner-Pneumatik Krämer KG, FESTO, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, CMB Srl, Pneumax S.p.a., Vesta Automation Srl, Aignep S.p.A., Waircom MBS SpA, Megliani Luigi Srl, Bonesi Pneumatik Srl, AirWork Pneumatic Equipment, CY.PAG. Srl, KPM Srl, Nexoil, and Aircom

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By type, a Double-acting cylinder was the dominant segment in the global market during the forecast period as they are faster, stronger, and require less energy to complete the task as compared to single single-acting cylinder, resulting in the growing demand.

Based on movement, the linear pneumatic cylinders segment accounts for the highest market share.

Based on end-users, the manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the global pneumatic cylinder market during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for pneumatic cylinders for use in industrial automation and processes.

Pneumatic Cylinder Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The introduction of smart pneumatic cylinders is becoming popular owing to its various advantages, such as system optimization, which links the networking machinery, sensors, and control systems together.

Use of the technology allows manufacturing companies to track real-time data of cylinder pressure, temperature, travel, cycle speed, and cycle counts of pneumatic system

Ongoing technological advancements have led to the development of more efficient and compact pneumatic cylinders. These innovations have increased the appeal of pneumatic cylinders in various industries.



Pneumatic Cylinder Market - Regional Analysis

North America is the mature region of the global market, due to the presence of major end-use industries in these regions. The region is characterized by a strong manufacturing sector, including the automotive, aerospace, and machinery industries, all of which are major consumers of pneumatic cylinders

Asia Pacific is expected to accumulate the market share in the pneumatic cylinder owing to the undergoing modernization and adopting industrial automation, and are also witnessing an increase in the demand for pneumatic cylinders. This, in turn, is driving the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The pneumatic cylinder market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global pneumatic cylinder market report:

Key Developments in the Pneumatic Cylinder Market

SMC Corporation , a global leader in pneumatic technology, had been focused on the development of innovative pneumatic cylinder products. They were working on compact and lightweight cylinders with improved energy efficiency, ideal for automation applications.

, a global leader in pneumatic technology, had been focused on the development of innovative pneumatic cylinder products. They were working on compact and lightweight cylinders with improved energy efficiency, ideal for automation applications. Festo , known for its advanced automation and pneumatic solutions, was working on smart pneumatic cylinders equipped with sensors and IoT connectivity. These cylinders could provide real-time data on their operational status and performance.

, known for its advanced automation and pneumatic solutions, was working on smart pneumatic cylinders equipped with sensors and IoT connectivity. These cylinders could provide real-time data on their operational status and performance. Parker Hannifin had been investing in research and development to enhance the durability and lifespan of pneumatic cylinders. They were working on coatings and materials that resist corrosion and wear.



Pneumatic Cylinder Market – Key Segments

Type

Single-Acting Cylinder

Double- Acting Cylinder

Movement

Linear

Rotary

End-Use

Construction

Manufacturing

Robotics

Automotive

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

US, Canada & Rest of North America

Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe

China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil and Rest of Latin America

