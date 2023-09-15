Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended July 31, 2023

Total investment loss of $3.0 million and $6.9 million for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023, comprised of realized losses on investments of $2.1 million and $2.4 million and unrealized loss on investments of $0.9 million and $4.5 million for the respective three and six month periods.

As at July 31, 2023, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity was $20.9 million, or $0.14 per basic share

Investments in clean energy inputs and technologies such as Ammpower Corp. and Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. continue to be core to Aberdeen’s strategy

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB, F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023.

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2023, Aberdeen reported a net loss of $3.4 million and $7.9 million or $0.02 and $0.05 per basic share from total revenue of $(3.0) million and $(6.8) million (realized loss on investments of $2.1 million and $2.4 million, unrealized loss on investments of $0.9 million and $4.5 million). For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022, Aberdeen reported net loss of $0.9 million and $2.1 million or $0.01 and $0.02 per basic share from total revenue of $0.5 million and $0.8 million (realized loss on investments of $1.9 million and $2.1 million, unrealized gains on investments of $2.4 million and $2.9 million).

Market conditions remain challenging and the portfolio remains heavily invested in early-stage companies, largely in the natural resources, clean energy and battery metals sectors – sectors that are thematically important as the world seeks to secure critical materials for a growing population while concurrently transitioning to a lower-carbon energy mix. Despite the significance of these themes and the Company’s exposure to them, early-stage investment valuations have been pressured amidst a global risk-off environment, driven by inflationary concerns and monetary policy actions being taken by central banks, amongst other factors.

“Clean tech and sustainable agriculture continue to be Aberdeen’s largest exposures and we continue to actively seek opportunities to drive value for shareholders during a challenging time for companies that are early on in their lifecycle. We remain focused on supporting operational execution of our portfolio companies and anticipate that our efforts will pay off when markets eventually turn the corner,” said Martin Schuermann, CEO of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals , clean energy and renewable energy sectors.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the investment portfolio of the Company; financial results and anticipated returns; the battery metals, clean energy and renewable energy sectors and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the clean energy and natural resources industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.