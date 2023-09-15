BTSE Unveils Global Crypto-to-Fiat BTSE Card Enabling Seamless Digital Asset to Fiat Payments

Card enables real-world purchases with crypto-to-fiat top-up feature on a Mastercard® International card



Providing access to 53 million merchants in 210 countries around the world

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, today announced the launch of its exclusive BTSE Card , a global spending card. The Euro-denominated BTSE Card can be topped up with cryptocurrencies and used globally to make purchases in fiat across Mastercard’s global merchant network, both online and offline. Users can also withdraw cash wherever Mastercard is accepted, with beneficial rates for withdrawals within Europe.

With this launch, BTSE is widening access to using cryptocurrencies for daily purchases, as traditional financial institutions are continuing to explore and build out payments infrastructure that supports digital assets. As BTSE continues to witness growing demand among customers looking to spend their crypto holdings and trading profits with ease, the firm aims to seamlessly integrate crypto payments into users’ daily lives.

The BTSE Card stands out amid peers for its truly global reach and convenient crypto-to-fiat top-up function. Cardholders will be able to make purchases at any of Mastercard’s 53 million merchants in 210 countries and territories, enjoying a high transaction limit of 15,000 EUR. With a physical card in hand, users can also enjoy access to Mastercard’s global ATM network, with a 2,000 EUR ATM withdrawal limit. Cardholders can top up with Tether (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC), Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Euro (EUR) directly on BTSE’s platform.

“Users will be able to spend their BTSE balances in a diverse range of scenarios, from retail to e-commerce, travel, and more. This reinforces our intentions to create the best possible products for our users and enable crypto use worldwide,” said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE.

“Through the BTSE Card, BTSE users can benefit from the convenience of Mastercard’s vast global network. Payments are among the most convincing use cases for crypto, and it’s an area with significant untapped potential. I believe our BTSE Card will be a significant step toward worldwide acceptance of crypto, leading to wider adoption,” said Jeff Mei, COO of BTSE.

Interested BTSE users may proceed with the card application after completing KYC verification. The annual subscription fee of 40 EUR will be refunded for users whose top-up amount reaches a minimum of 12,000 EUR in a calendar year.

The new BTSE Card will be available to all approved BTSE users except for individuals and entities on the exchange’s sanctioned list , in order to uphold the company’s high compliance standards.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere.

