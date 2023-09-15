Gummy Market to hit US$ 74.4 billion by 2033 amid Rising Health and Wellness Awareness among Consumers | FMI

In the UK, the gummy market thrives due to its convenience, portion control benefits, and the nostalgic charm of gummies as a beloved treat.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gummy market size reached US$ 21.4 billion in 2022. Revenue generated by gummies sales is likely to be US$ 24.3 billion in 2023. In the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, sales are poised to soar by 11.8% CAGR. Demand is anticipated to transcend to US$ 74.4 billion by 2033 end.



The growing interest in CBD and hemp products for their potential health benefits will likely help expand the CBD gummy market. These gummies are often marketed as promoting relaxation and stress relief. Inclusivity and dietary restrictions have also played a role in driving demand. Vegan and allergen-free gummy options cater to a broader audience, including those with dietary restrictions or preferences.

Companies are leveraging the health and wellness trend in their marketing strategies. Gummies are often promoted as a fun yet health-conscious choice, appealing to consumers seeking a balance between enjoyment and nutrition. Gummies are convenient for on-the-go consumption, making them popular for busy individuals looking for a quick and nutritious snack.

Gummy products can now be found in health food stores, mainstream supermarkets, and online marketplaces, making them more accessible to a wide consumer base. The health and wellness trend is wider than a specific region, driving the demand for gummy products on a global scale. Manufacturers are expanding their reach to meet the growing demand in various markets.

Consumers increasingly seek unique and exotic flavors in gummies, prompting manufacturers to expand their offerings beyond traditional options such as strawberry and cherry. Gummy manufacturers are experimenting with innovative ingredients like superfoods, botanical extracts, and functional additives. They are likely to create unique taste profiles that cater to health-conscious consumers.

Personalized gummy products, where consumers can choose their preferred flavors and ingredients, are becoming more popular, allowing for a unique taste experience. Gummy vitamins and supplements with unique flavor profiles are gaining traction as consumers seek enjoyable ways to meet their nutritional needs.

Key Takeaways from the Gummy Market Study:

Sales of gummies escalated at 13.9% CAGR during the historical period 2018 to 2022.

CAGR during the historical period 2018 to 2022. By product, the vitamins segment is set to witness an 11.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Based on ingredients, the gelatin division is projected to register a 11.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. The United States is estimated to account for a significant valuation of US$ 12.8 billion by 2033.

by 2033. China is set to register a sum of US$ 11 billion by 2033 in the global gummy market.



"Rising demand for different flavors and textures is likely to drive demand for gummy in the global market. Key manufacturers are researching and innovating in flavors and core ingredients to diversify their product offerings. Customer demand for novel textures and sensory experiences is expected to remain a constant influence on the market through." says a lead Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers emphasize the health benefits of their gummy products, promoting them as a convenient and tasty way to consume vitamins, minerals, and other supplements. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, manufacturers may implement sustainability practices in their supply chains, such as using eco-friendly packaging materials and sourcing responsibly.

Key Companies Profiled in the Gummy Market

Procaps Group;

Santa Cruz Nutritionals;

Amapharm;

Herbaland Canada;

Allseps Pty. Ltd.



Gummy Market Recent Developments:

In August 2023, Procaps Group, S.A. announced the release of a brand-new white paper on gummy goods and its ground-breaking gummy technology.

In May 2022, With the introduction of Pushing Pop Gummy Pop-its, Bazooka Candy Brands continues revolutionizing the confectionary sector. A new gummy invention will be introduced at the Chicago-based Sweet & Snacks Expo this year.

Get More Valuable Insights on the Gummy Market

FMI has released an objective assessment of the global gummy market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

Gummy market by product (vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, omega fatty acids, proteins & amino acids, probiotics & prebiotics, dietary fibers, CBD/CBN, psilocybin/psychedelic mushroom, melatonin, and others), ingredients (gelation and plant-based gelatin substitutes) end use (adults and kids), distribution channel (offline and online) across different region from 2023 to 2033.

Gummy Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Vitamins

Minerals

Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Dietary Fibers

CBD/CBN

Psilocybin/Psychedelic Mushroom

Melatonin

Others



By Ingredient:

Gelatin

Plant-based Gelatin Substitutes

By End-use:

Adults Men Women Pregnant Women Geriatric

Kids

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarket Pharmacies Specialty Stores Practitioner Others

Online



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa



