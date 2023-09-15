Molded Plastics Market Top Growth Companies Global Growth, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Molded Plastics Market," The molded plastics market was valued at $573.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $869.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global molded plastics market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years, as molded plastics are used in different applications such as building & construction, automotive parts, electrical component & insulation, packaging, and others. Properties such as excellent chemical stability, high strength, and resistance to corrosion make molded plastics best-suited for electrical insulation applications. In addition, plastic materials that are used for making wire spools, bottle caps, and other industrial components manufacturing adopt molded plastics as they produce plastic materials of varied shapes and sizes. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negative impacts on the global molded plastics market.

Molded plastics are synthetic compounds that can be molded in various shapes based on the application. These molded plastics can be modified by adding pigments to their polymers. They are used in various end use sectors such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, marine, industrial, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and others.

Increase in investments in building infrastructure in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India have led the building & construction sector to witness a significant growth where molded plastics are used as insulating materials in floors, wall finishes, and roofs. In addition, sustainable economic growth coupled with increased demand for consumer goods has led the automotive & transportation sector to witness a significant increase in demand where molded plastics are widely used in automotive dashboard, bumpers, grills, bottle caps, music systems, wire spools.

Key Market Trends:

Sustainability and Recycling: As environmental concerns intensify, there is a growing focus on sustainable plastic materials and recycling initiatives. Manufacturers are increasingly using recycled plastics and developing biodegradable alternatives to address these concerns.

Advanced Materials: Technological advancements have led to the development of high-performance plastic materials, offering improved strength, heat resistance, and chemical resistance. These materials are in high demand across industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

Automotive Industry Growth: The automotive sector is a major consumer of molded plastics, employing them in interior components, exterior parts, and under-the-hood applications. The shift towards electric vehicles and lightweighting strategies further boosts the demand for molded plastics.

Leading Key players operating in the Molded Plastics Market:

Atlantis Plastics, Inc

China Plastic Extrusion Ltd

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

GSH Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Petro Packaging Company, Inc

Pexco LLC

PSI Molded Plastics

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Molded Plastics Market in the world?

Answer: Nowadays, molded plastics are used in the automotive industry, molded polyethylene is used in automotive dashboard, bumpers, grills, bottle caps, music systems, wire spools, storage containers, one-piece chairs, seat panels, mechanical parts, and other components.

Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Molded Plastics?

Answer: The Asia-Pacific molded plastics market size is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period and accounted for 47.4% of molded plastics market share in 2021.

