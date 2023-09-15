Oyster Consulting Hires Stephen Kuhs, Former Truist Operations Managing Director

Kuhs expands financial services consulting firm’s Operations, CAT Reporting and Clearing expertise

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting , a financial services consulting firm providing consulting, outsourcing and software services, announced today that Stephen Kuhs has joined the firm’s Strategic Planning and Execution team. Kuhs’s extensive brokerage experience, including clearing conversions and deconversions, CAT/CAIS compliance and vendor management will help Oyster Consulting’s clients achieve their strategic, operational and trade reporting goals.



Prior to working with Oyster, Kuhs led Operations divisions for major financial institutions, with a focus on clearing relationships and conversions, FINRA CAT/CAIS compliance and processing, and streamlining operations processes. Kuhs served as Managing Director, Operations Division Manager for Truist Investment Services. Prior to that, he was Assistant Vice President, Analyst Consultant for Wachovia Securities.

“We are very excited that Stephen has joined Oyster. His experience and expertise will be a great benefit to our clients,” said Pete Bowman , Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team. “At Oyster, we are committed to helping our clients be efficient, agile, compliant and successful. Stephen's expertise aligns perfectly with this mission. We look forward to the innovative solutions and insights he will bring to our team.”

“I look forward to working closely with the talented and impressive Oyster team as they help clients maximize their business potential,” said Kuhs. “I hope to expand on Oyster’s current capabilities, bringing my 25 years of Brokerage Operations experience in Trade Reporting, Clearing and Conversions, and strategies to leverage technology to enhance capabilities. Oyster Consulting has built a solid reputation partnering with clients as they adapt to the many challenges faced, and I’m honored to be a part of the solution.”

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting gives financial services industry clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. We have the expertise, experience and licensed professionals you need, all under one roof. Our seasoned industry leaders provide consulting, outsourcing and software to help you plan, manage risk, achieve compliance and optimize operations so you can focus on running and growing your business.

CONTACT

Pete Bowman

Managing Director, Strategic Planning and Execution, Oyster Consulting LLC

(804) 965-5400

Pete.Bowman@oysterllc.com

www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ba96ae2-3646-48b6-b3e0-8bf079629bc9