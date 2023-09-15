Medical Device Cleaning Market is Globally Expected to Drive Growth US$ 4.53 Bn by 2027 | Transparency Market Research
Rise in the number of hospital-acquired infections is a leading factor that has increased brought medical device cleaning at the forefront.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Device Cleaning market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The medical devices cleaning market is expected to grow to US$ 4.53 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The increasing number of surgical procedures with a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the medical device cleaning market.
The medical device cleaning market consists of sales of medical devices cleaning disinfectants, detergents, and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for cleaning and sanitization of medical instruments, and other medical devices.
Recent developments in solvent technology have produced more environmentally friendly fluids, reigniting interest in vapor degreaser cleaning. Most recent advances in cleaning fluid technology have been focused on developing safe chemistries that meet both cleanliness demands and environmental limits — that is, they do not contribute to global warming or destroy the ozone layer. Today, advanced cleaning solutions that are both effective and environmentally benign are available.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
• 3M
• Getinge AB
• Cantel Medical Corp.
• STERIS plc.
• Fortive Corporation
• Oro Clean Chemie AG
• Ruhof Corporation
• Ecolab Inc
• Weigert
Some Key Highlights From the Report
• The disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to increasing need for high-level disinfectants as well as their capacity to inhibit the growth of harmful organisms. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) presently requires validation studies for both disinfection and cleaning. These investigations are essential for the company since they will demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the disinfection method. Prior to validation activities, both the cleaning and disinfection methods must be certified.
• The surgical instruments segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to increasing number of surgical operations such as aesthetic surgical procedures and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. For example, in 2019, the most recent year. The United States finished in second. As the number of aesthetic procedures performed globally increases, so does the demand for medical device cleaning.
• Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to rising number of strategic alliances implemented by leading market players to broaden their product range and infection control capabilities. The U.K.'s leading providers of healthcare solutions, to create a complete end-to-end cleanroom solution for NHS and Healthcare clients, enhancing quality, user experience, and essentially assisting in cost reduction within aseptic compounding activities across the U.K. Furthermore, the regional market for medical device cleaning is expected to be driven by stringent government rules regulating the disinfection and cleaning of medical equipment, as well as advantageous reimbursement policies.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Product
• Detergents
• Chemicals
• Aldehydes
• Hydrogen Peroxide
• Alcohol
• Chlorine-based Disinfectant
• Peracetic Acid
• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Process
• Manual Cleaning
• Automatic Cleaning
Application
• Surgical Instruments
• Ultrasound Probes
• Endoscopes
• Others
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
