Medical Device Cleaning Market is Globally Expected to Drive Growth US$ 4.53 Bn by 2027 | Transparency Market Research

Medical Device Cleaning Market

Rise in the number of hospital-acquired infections is a leading factor that has increased brought medical device cleaning at the forefront.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Device Cleaning market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The medical devices cleaning market is expected to grow to US$ 4.53 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The increasing number of surgical procedures with a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the medical device cleaning market.The medical device cleaning market consists of sales of medical devices cleaning disinfectants, detergents, and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for cleaning and sanitization of medical instruments, and other medical devices. Recent developments in solvent technology have produced more environmentally friendly fluids, reigniting interest in vapor degreaser cleaning. Most recent advances in cleaning fluid technology have been focused on developing safe chemistries that meet both cleanliness demands and environmental limits โ€” that is, they do not contribute to global warming or destroy the ozone layer. Today, advanced cleaning solutions that are both effective and environmentally benign are available. The disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to increasing need for high-level disinfectants as well as their capacity to inhibit the growth of harmful organisms. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) presently requires validation studies for both disinfection and cleaning. These investigations are essential for the company since they will demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the disinfection method. Prior to validation activities, both the cleaning and disinfection methods must be certified.โ€ข The surgical instruments segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to increasing number of surgical operations such as aesthetic surgical procedures and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. For example, in 2019, the most recent year. The United States finished in second. As the number of aesthetic procedures performed globally increases, so does the demand for medical device cleaning.โ€ข Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to rising number of strategic alliances implemented by leading market players to broaden their product range and infection control capabilities. The U.K.'s leading providers of healthcare solutions, to create a complete end-to-end cleanroom solution for NHS and Healthcare clients, enhancing quality, user experience, and essentially assisting in cost reduction within aseptic compounding activities across the U.K. Furthermore, the regional market for medical device cleaning is expected to be driven by stringent government rules regulating the disinfection and cleaning of medical equipment, as well as advantageous reimbursement policies. Market Segmentation Product โ€ข Detergents โ€ข Chemicals โ€ข Aldehydes โ€ข Hydrogen Peroxide โ€ข Alcohol โ€ข Chlorine-based Disinfectant โ€ข Peracetic Acid โ€ข Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Process โ€ข Manual Cleaning โ€ข Automatic Cleaning Application โ€ข Surgical Instruments โ€ข Ultrasound Probes โ€ข Endoscopes โ€ข Others Region โ€ข North America โ€ข Europe โ€ข Asia Pacific โ€ข Latin America โ€ข Middle East & Africa 