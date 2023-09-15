Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1400 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/gYu248s0H9Q

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.