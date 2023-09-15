JD Sherman Joins Creatio’s Board of Directors as an Independent Member
JD's appointment complements Creatio's commitment to further driving the no-code market developmentBOSTON, MA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, is thrilled to announce the appointment of JD Sherman to its Board of Directors as an Independent Member. In this role, JD will contribute to Creatio’s development of the no-code market and evangelization of no-code around the globe by providing ongoing advisory and perspective on Creatio strategy and its execution.
JD Sherman possesses in-depth expertise and experience in executive roles at world-leading tech organizations like Hubspot, Fiserv, Akamai, Dashlane, and others. JD worked as President at Hubspot, where he helped steer the company through its IPO and then post-IPO growth. His most recent role was CEO at Dashlane, where he led a global team. JD also spent six years as Akamai’s Chief Financial Officer, where he helped to grow the company from over $200 million to $1.2 billion in revenue. He served on the Board of Fiserv, a global fintech company, bringing expertise in driving growth in the financial services industry. With JD’s experience, Creatio is looking to double down on bringing value to the banking, credit union, insurance, and other finserv organizations worldwide.
In 2023, Creatio has been maintaining strong growth fueled by accelerated new customer acquisition and expansion of existing relationships. Creatio products have been receiving numerous awards and recognition from the world's leading analyst firms.
With a stellar track record of executive leadership in some of the most prominent tech enterprises, JD will help to further reinforce Creatio’s growth as well as amplify its commitment to helping more businesses own their automation with no-code.
"We are truly honored to welcome JD Sherman to our Board," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Founder of Creatio. "JD’s expansive knowledge, combined with his strategic vision in the tech industry, will undoubtedly contribute to Creatio’s mission and strategy as we continue our streamlined growth in the market."
"Creatio is an exciting company, offering a platform that helps customers take advantage of no-code capabilities to transform their businesses. I'm thrilled to be joining the Board, and I'm looking forward to working with the team as Creatio continues to grow and scale," said JD Sherman.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
