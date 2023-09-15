CryptoChronic’s Public Beta Launching Now, Allowing Players Worldwide to Enjoy it for Free Online
Today, Chronic Games Limited is proud to launch CryptoChronic's Public Beta, starting at 12:00 PM (noon) Central European Summer Time.
We extend an open invitation to all, urging them to join our launch and embark on a journey to establish higher standards for crypto-based gaming, thereby setting new benchmarks across the industry.”SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a significant milestone for the blockchain gaming community, CryptoChronic's Public Beta is now accessible to everyone, completely free of charge, via its website - www.cryptochronic.com.
— Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games Limited
Bringing fun back to crypto, CryptoChronic is the free-to-earn cannabis-themed gaming metaverse that reinvents Pokémon and Tamagotchi as blockchain-based, digital-pet collectibles – Chronics - that gamers breed, nurture, and battle in Smoke-Offs against their friends.
To expand their user base and generate excitement, Chronic Games has launched an enhanced referral program. Esteemed community members are encouraged to refer their friends, with the opportunity to earn exclusive Chronic NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain as a generous token of gratitude. Detailed participation guidelines can be readily accessed through CryptoChronic's social media channels.
Riccardo Cangini, CTO of Chronic Games, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “The positive feedback and support from our community are highly encouraging, reaffirming our belief in CryptoChronic's broad appeal. Making our Beta accessible to the public enables us to gather valuable player feedback, ensuring the game reaches its full potential. During this phase, players can explore and enjoy the game completely free while actively contributing to its improvement through feedback and bug reporting. A larger player base significantly enhances the gaming experience, and the increased concurrent usage also benefits our testing efforts, creating a mutually beneficial situation.”
Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games, echoed these sentiments: “We take immense pride in the collaborative growth we've nurtured alongside our valued fans. CryptoChronic represents a new era, where blockchain technology ensures genuine ownership of in-game assets, revolutionizing video game development. We extend an open invitation to all, urging them to join our launch and embark on a journey to establish higher standards for crypto-based gaming, thereby setting new benchmarks across the industry.”
As the community continues to grow, Chronic Games aims to gain momentum, identify effective solutions, and unveil the complete version during the upcoming bull market, supported by steadfast partners. CryptoChronic exemplifies Chronic Games Limited's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of blockchain gaming. By seamlessly merging cutting-edge technology with captivating gameplay, the company strives to establish a new standard in the gaming industry, where players have greater control and ownership over their virtual experiences.
Based in Hong Kong, Chronic Games Limited is a pioneering developer and publisher of blockchain-powered video games. With a vision to revolutionize the gaming industry, the company combines innovative blockchain technology with immersive gameplay experiences. Chronic Games Limited aims to empower players with true ownership of in-game assets, fostering a vibrant and dynamic gaming ecosystem.
