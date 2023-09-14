Fifth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia

TAJIKISTAN, September 14 - On September 14, the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia started in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe.

The high-level meeting took place in the building of the Palace of the Nation, the heads of participating states and guests of the event were sincerely greeted by the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

The Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia was attended by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the guest of honor - the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state discussed a wide range of topical issues of relations between the countries of the region and considered prospects for expanding regional cooperation in the field of ensuring sustainable economic development, strengthening the basis of good neighborly relations, and further development of the cultural and humanitarian space of the region.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, first welcomed all the participants of the meeting - the heads of state of Central Asia and other guests - to Tajikistan.

It was emphasized that thanks to joint efforts, Central Asia is constantly and steadily turning into a region of mutually beneficial cooperation. The most important thing is that our peoples enjoy the fruits of these aspirations.

The basis of our consultation meetings is a convincing, open, constructive dialogue, as well as an agreed solution to the common problems of the region.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, noted that over the past five years, the states of the region have presented to the world community dozens of initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and ensuring sustainable development. All this testifies to the irreversibility of the process of transforming Central Asia in the foreseeable future into a stable, economically developed and very prosperous region.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon confidently stated that today's anniversary consultative meeting would be another confirmation of the strong political will of the countries to comprehensively strengthen interstate cooperation in the interests of fraternal peoples.

Tajikistan initiated a number of relevant events with the support of the states of the region on the eve and within the framework of the consultative meeting.

In preparation for the next meeting, almost fifty activities were held.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that the purpose of these events is to strengthen a new atmosphere of trust, friendship and cooperation in Central Asia.

In connection with the current political situation in the world, the Head of State emphasized that issues of ensuring regional stability are in the center of our constant attention.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that in these conditions we must work together and unitedly.

“We must always remember that the security factor is the most important condition for the successful implementation of our creative plans and actions,” the President of the country said.

During his speech, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, drew the attention of the heads of state of Central Asia to issues of cooperation for the further expansion of trade and economic relations, the development of individual cooperation programs in the fields of agriculture, industry and the introduction of new technologies, the implementation of large transport and infrastructure projects, the effective use hydropower resources, development of cooperation in cultural and humanitarian spheres, creation of the Association of Media of the States of Central Asia and other pressing issues to ensure security in the information space of Central Asia.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to all heads of state for supporting the efforts of Tajikistan during the period of chairmanship and wished the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan success in holding the next Sixth Consultative Meeting in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

After the speech of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan at the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke, who highly appreciated the Tajik side and the esteemed President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon for organizing high-level events and the results of our country’s work during his presidency.

Following the speech of the heads of state of Central Asia at the Fifth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a video address.

During the event, the heads of state signed a Joint Statement on the results of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Also, by the decision of the heads of state of Central Asia, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow was awarded the highest award - “The Badge of Honor of the Heads of State of Central Asia.”

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, summed up the results of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and once again welcomed the participants of this high-level event.

As part of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian states signed 2 new documents:

- Agreement on strengthening the connectivity of land transport in Central Asia,

- Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on general directions of youth policy.

In the hall of the National Library of Tajikistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, made a statement following the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia for a wide range of domestic and foreign journalists.