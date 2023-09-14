Visit of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan to the exhibition in the Government Residence

TAJIKISTAN, September 14 - On the evening of September 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, organized an "Evening of Friendship" social event for the participants of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

In the evening of friendship, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, together with the high-ranking guests of Tajikistan - the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev went for an evening walk in the city residence area of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and visited an exhibition of natural gifts of our paradise land.

Fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, honey and other precious gifts of nature of our country were exhibited in the grand exhibition, and the high-ranking guests liked it very much.

In separate aisles, each type of agricultural product was presented with a unique style and different decoration.

The evening of friendship was very pleasant for the Heads of the Central Asian states, and the high-ranking guests once again got to know the abundant opportunities and resources of our country in the direction of the cultivation of high-quality fruits and vegetables and dried fruits, as well as various sorts of delicious dishes.