Visit to the exhibition of manufacturers of Central Asian countries

TAJIKISTAN, September 14 - On September 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon jointly with the heads of state of Central Asia and Azerbaijan - the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited in the city of Dushanbe the Exhibition of manufacturers of Central Asian states.

This exhibition was held within the framework of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States and the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

In the hall of industrial products of Tajikistan, which is 2310 square meters, more than 150 factories and production enterprises participated and presented a large list of domestic products.

In particular, representatives of textile companies, light, automotive and mining industries, minerals, energy, information technology (IT), agriculture and others presented their products in this hall.

Non-ferrous metals, aluminum raw materials, aluminum and products made from it, military-defense equipment, innovative technologies, electrical equipment, construction materials, especially glass-plastic pipes, tiles and candles, decorative stones, profiles, various floors and roofs, doors and windows, construction paints, as well as pharmaceuticals were among the products displayed at the exhibition, each of which is of high quality and competitive in the international market.

Tajikistan is one of the largest in Central Asia in terms of mineral resources. Mines of lead, zinc, antimony, etc., as well as rare metals have been discovered in the republic. In general, the mountains of Tajikistan contain almost all the elements of the Mendeleev table. Given the presence of such rich natural resources in the Republic of Tajikistan, it is possible to develop green economy.

93% of the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan is made up of mountains, and this country with large reserves of raw materials ranks first in the world for the production of construction materials. More than 400 mines and deposits have been discovered in the territory of the republic, which contain 30 types of raw materials for the production of industrial construction materials, such as gabbro, granite, granodiorite, diorite, marble, marble limestone, gypsum, limestone, quartz sand. In a separate corner, more than ten types of building materials produced from natural stone were exhibited.

The heads of state paid attention to the natural resources of Tajikistan and considered it important to find new ways of their extraction and effective and rational use.

It was emphasized that trade cooperation between the producers of Central Asian countries should be further strengthened.

In the corner of light industry and cotton goods, silk, satin, silk and cotton fabrics, handmade carpets, carvings and other handicrafts were exhibited.

Here, they gave detailed information about trade through the Silk Road, which was done in the past, and about the activities of Tajik artisans in different periods.

It was said that during the last years in the Republic of Tajikistan special attention is paid to ancient folk crafts. This is why, in a short period of time, almost all types of folk crafts were revived, developed and today are presented in the international arena as rare crafts.

Hydropower resources of Tajikistan were presented in a separate corner.

The heads of state of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan watched the progress of the construction works at the Rogun hydropower plant.

As it was reported, now in this graceful work of patriotism, a lot of necessary machinery and equipment has been mobilized, highly experienced specialists are working around the clock together with builders and other engineering and technical workers.

The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan focused its attention on the quality of the construction works at the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant and tries to ensure that the works are carried out according to the approved plan and meet the standards.

In the same hall, the "Akia Ultra" electric bus produced by the Tajik company "Akia Avesto" was presented.

We remind that the activity of "Akia Avesto" company has been established in Dushanbe, and its scope of competence is focused on packaging and production of modern buses and trolleybuses.

The production of this electric bus was launched in Tajikistan for the first time. According to the plan and on the basis of the "Program for the development of electric transport in the Republic of Tajikistan" for 2023-2028, 300 such electric buses should be produced and offered for use in the city of Dushanbe until 2026.

In another part of the hall, a waterfall was built using natural water dedicated to the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development", 2018-2028. The waterfall has a themed movement and is decorated with interesting inscriptions, turning into an eye-catching sight. This scene, which represents many sources of water and its abundance in Tajikistan, was liked by the visitors.

Heads of countries visited the aisles full of products manufactured in Tajikistan in the food industry hall.

In the hall of the companies producing food products of the Republic of Tajikistan, meat and meat products, dairy products and ice cream, dried fruits packaged in a modern way and in accordance with international standards, canned and juice of fruits and vegetables, vegetable oil, flour and products made from it, pasta products, refreshing drinks, alcohol, confectionery products, tea with the addition of domestic dried fruits, etc. were exhibited.

The guests showed interest in the quality of the products, which are ecologically clean and have a delicious taste.

It was emphasized that this list of products should be produced and exported abroad, including Central Asian countries.

This hall is 1700 square meters. Here, 20 factories and production enterprises of Tajikistan presented their products in separate ways.

Then, the heads of state and guests went to another hall and visited the exhibition of goods and industrial products of the republics of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The total area of this hall is 1815 square meters, and in separate corners, factories and enterprises of the republics of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan presented products of light industry, household appliances, innovative equipment, textiles, machinery, minerals, construction materials, etc.

In the exhibition corner of the Republic of Uzbekistan, conditions for the presentation of goods and products were created for 30 production companies.

Representatives of factories and industrial enterprises of Uzbekistan had the opportunity to present their products as necessary.

In total, more than 100 types of products produced in Uzbekistan, such as leather products, pharmaceutical products, textiles, cotton, machinery, electrical equipment, agriculture, information and digital technology, construction materials, etc., were displayed.

More than 90 industry representatives from the Republic of Uzbekistan are participating in the exhibition.

The organization of such a large regional exhibition led to the expansion of commercial cooperation between companies, the development and progress of the activities of factories and production enterprises, and the increase in the number and volume of industrial products in the countries.

More than 300 representatives of industry, manufacturing enterprises and the private sector participated in the Exhibition of Central Asian States from the Republic of Kazakhstan and presented the production capacity of their country.

The exhibited products in the corner of the Republic of Kazakhstan included the sectors of construction, metallurgy, machinery, chemistry, textiles, agriculture, energy, etc.

More than 300 types of industrial products of 150 production companies from the Republic of Kazakhstan were exhibited.

According to officials, products that meet international standards and are competitive in the world market have been presented at this exhibition.

During the visit of the heads of state to the corner of Turkmenistan, it was informed that the producers of this country exhibited a large list of products that meet international requirements.

More than 100 representatives of manufacturing companies from Turkmenistan took part in the exhibition and widely presented textile, metallurgical, chemical, energy and other products.

It was said that the industrial products of factories and production enterprises of the republics of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are exported to far and near countries, including Central Asia, and are in high demand in the world market, considering that they meet the standards.

Here, the system of electronic government activity in the Republic of Kazakhstan was shown through a video.

The results of the activities and achievements of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the World Health Organization were also displayed at the exhibition.

In the corner of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, the completed works and further plans for the protection and restoration of the Aral Sea were presented.

The activity of the Fund was assessed by the heads of state as significant, and further cooperation and finding new ways to solve problems in this direction were considered important.

Light, passenger and cargo vehicles, military-defense vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery of the republics of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were exhibited in the open area of the exhibition, which was 6 thousand square meters.

42 vehicles from the Republic of Tajikistan, 65 vehicles from the Republic of Uzbekistan and 43 vehicles of various brands from the Republic of Kazakhstan were presented in this field.

The heads of state Emomali Rahmon, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev considered the organization of the exhibition of producers of Central Asian countries important and timely.

The heads of state highly appreciated the conditions and opportunities created for the presentation of goods and industrial products of the republics of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and expressed their sincere gratitude to the officials.

According to the heads of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, holding such an exhibition with the wide participation of representatives of manufacturing companies lays a solid foundation for the expansion of commercial cooperation between countries, the exchange of experience among producers, the strengthening of production and the export of industrial products to foreign countries.

It is worth noting that the Exhibition of the producers of Central Asian countries in Dushanbe will continue until September 16. Residents and visitors of the capital have the opportunity to freely visit this exhibition and buy products of production enterprises of the republics of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Also, the exhibition provides a good opportunity for domestic commercial companies to establish cooperation with production enterprises of the countries.