Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Seoul, Republic of Korea

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea, from September 14-15 to co-lead with the Department of Defense the U.S. Delegation to the fourth Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG).

While in Seoul, Under Secretary Jenkins will co-chair the EDSCG meeting—the first to be held in Seoul—with acting U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker. They will engage with their ROK counterparts in comprehensive discussions covering diplomatic, informational, military, and economic policies and measures to strengthen Alliance deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and stability in the Indo-Pacific.