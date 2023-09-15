Global Nerve Repair And Regenerative Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Nerve Repair And Regenerative Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Nerve Repair And Regenerative Global Market Report 2023" offers all-encompassing market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the nerve repair and regeneration market size is anticipated to reach $13.39 billion by 2027, growing at a 10.57% CAGR.

The rise in neurological disorder cases fuels nerve repair and regenerative market growth. North America is set to dominate the market. Key players include Neuronetics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation.

Nerve Repair And Regenerative Market Segments

• By Product: Biomaterials, Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices

• By Application: Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy, Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Surgeries, Other Applications

• By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Research And Academic Institutions, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The nerve repair and regenerative market is segmented globally into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Nerve repair and regenerative treatments aim to restore normal nerve function, repairing or regenerating damaged nerve structures and pathways caused by trauma, disease, or other factors.

