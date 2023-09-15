[Expanding MICE Talent Pool] Over 30 CEM Certified Exhibition Managers Newly Added in Macao

MACAU, September 15 - The “34th Certified in Exhibition Management® (CEM CHINA) Learning Programme” ended in early September, and over 30 trainees successfully obtained their certificates. As one of the cities with the largest number of CEM graduates in China, Macao has so far trained a total of 280 locals who have become CEM certified exhibition managers.

The CEM CHINA Learning Programme, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), is a MICE-related course for international accreditation, through which senior MICE management experts share their insights into exhibition marketing, budgeting, information, crisis, operational management, strategic planning and selection, event planning and organisation, venue planning and selection, among others, in order to enhance the professional knowledge of MICE practitioners and align with the international MICE industry.

Online and offline training facilitating qualitative development of MICE sector

MICE commerce is one of the four key industries in the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy, thus talents are vital for promoting the sustainable development of professionalism in the MICE industry. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has always put the team building for MICE practitioners high on the agenda. In addition to the continuous introduction of international professional training programmes together with the MICE sector, IPIM also offers online MICE training and workshops.

In terms of online training, IPIM launched three online training sessions with the themes of“New Trends of the Asia-Pacific MICE Industry”, “MICE Activities Bidding Tactics”, and “MICE Technology Hacks” in April, July and September this year, attracting 127 online trainees including MICE practitioners and college students; in late June and early July, IPIM teamed up with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to hold the “Workshop on Booth Design” and “Workshop on MICE Technology Applications”, sharing experience and practical MICE knowledge, which attracted more than 100 participants.

As a department dedicated the MICE development in Macao, IPIM will continue to introduce more MICE-related international certificate programmes catering to the needs of practitioners; and hold various MICE-related international certificate programmes and online/offline training on a regular basis to facilitate the qualitative development of the MICE sector and make progress together.