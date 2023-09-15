Registration for 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to start this weekend

MACAU, September 15 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will take place on 3 December (Sunday). Registration will be open from 9:00 a.m. on 16 September (Saturday) for the marathon and half marathon races, and from 9:00 a.m. on 17 September (Sunday) for the mini marathon race. Places available include 1,400 for the marathon, 4,800 for the half marathon and 5,800 for the mini marathon. Places are limited for each category and registration will be closed when all places are filled.

This year’s Macao International Marathon will start at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, with the marathon and half marathon races starting at 6 a.m. and the mini marathon race starting at 6:15 a.m. New elements have been added to the racecourse design this year and the marathon, half marathon and mini marathon courses this year will all pass through the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort and the Cotai Strip, whereas the marathon course will continue to run through the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Sai Van Bridge.

Anyone interested can register through the event’s website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application. All would-be participants are required to have an online personal account for the ‘Macao International Marathon’ or ‘Macao International 10K’, and those without such an account can create a new one immediately. Upon successfully opening an account, participants can log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information, including an electronic copy of their identification document and their General Association of Athletics of Macau membership card for the current year (if applicable) for registration. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password can reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay card, MPay, BOC Mobile Banking Macau, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

In addition, the Active Group Trophies will once again be awarded to the school, sports association, government-registered organization, public and private entities with the highest number of participants who complete the mini marathon. Interested parties that wish to compete for the trophies are required to download a separate registration form from the event’s website, complete the form with the names and identification document numbers of all the successfully registered participants and submit the form to the Sports Bureau via email at macaomarathon@sport.gov.mo or in person by 20 October.

Participants may collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes to participants on M/F of Broadway Macau™ between 29 November and 2 December by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Participants are also reminded to carefully read the regulations, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practise for the event based on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.comor the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.