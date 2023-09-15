Third Anniversary of the Signing of the Abraham Accords

PRESS STATEMENT

MATTHEW MILLER, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

Tomorrow marks the third anniversary of the signing of the historic Abraham Accords. Normalization between our allies in the region has been transformational for Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. On this anniversary we recommit ourselves to the goal of expanding and deepening opportunities for integration represented by the Accords. The United States remains steadfast in its support for a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East. Subsequent partnerships such as the Negev Forum and I2U2 partnership of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States strengthen shared capabilities and foster the collaboration necessary to meet today’s pressing challenges and opportunities.

