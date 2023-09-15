Plastic Recycling Market is Expected to Expand at a Exponential Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 to 2031

Plastic Recycling Market by Product

The plastic recycling industry plays a crucial role in addressing the environmental and sustainability challenges associated with plastic waste.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. The packaging sub-segment is one of the major drivers in the plastic recycling market as packaging materials account for a significant portion of plastic waste generated globally. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the rising awareness about environmental issues are driving the growth of the plastic recycling market’s packaging sub-segment.

According to the report, the global plastic recycling market generated $27,900.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $60,962.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Plastic recycling begins with the collection of plastic waste from various sources, including households, businesses, and industrial facilities. This can involve curbside recycling programs, drop-off centers, and collection from manufacturing and distribution facilities.

𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Once collected, plastic materials need to be sorted and separated based on their type and quality. Plastics come in various forms, such as PET (polyethylene terephthalate), HDPE (high-density polyethylene), PVC (polyvinyl chloride), and more. Effective sorting ensures that each type of plastic is processed separately to maintain the integrity of the recycled material.

𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: Plastic waste often needs to be cleaned to remove contaminants, such as food residue and labels, before recycling. This cleaning process is essential to produce high-quality recycled materials.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sub-segment of the plastic recycling market held the highest market share in 2021. This sub-segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is mainly owing to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. PET is a widely used plastic material in the packaging industry, particularly in the beverage industry, due to its lightweight, shatterproof, and recyclable properties. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are demanding more sustainable packaging solutions that have a lower environmental impact.

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠: After cleaning, plastic materials are shredded or ground into smaller pieces, known as "flakes" or "pellets." This step makes it easier to melt and reform the plastic into new products.

𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠: The shredded plastic is melted and formed into various shapes and products. This can include producing plastic pellets, which can be used as raw material for manufacturing a wide range of plastic products, including bottles, containers, and more.

𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥: Quality control measures are essential throughout the recycling process to ensure that the recycled plastic meets the required standards. This includes checking for impurities, color consistency, and material strength.

The plastic bottles sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021, owing to increasing awareness of the negative impact of plastic waste on the environment. This sub-segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. Plastic bottles are one of the most used consumer products, and they contribute significantly to the growing problem of plastic waste. There is an increasing demand for recycled plastic bottles, which are a more sustainable alternative to new plastic bottles.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝: The plastic recycling industry is closely tied to market demand for recycled materials. Manufacturers and consumers play a vital role in supporting this industry by choosing products made from recycled plastics.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: Recycling plastic reduces the environmental impact of plastic production, including energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. It also helps reduce the amount of plastic waste in landfills and the oceans.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: The plastic recycling industry faces several challenges, including contamination of plastic waste, inadequate recycling infrastructure in some regions, and economic factors that can affect the cost competitiveness of recycled materials compared to virgin plastics.

Rising awareness about the adverse impacts of plastic waste on the environment and the growing need to curb carbon emissions are some of the key factors boosting the growth of plastic recycling market. Governments from various parts of the world are enforcing strict regulations and taking up innovative initiatives to encourage plastic waste recycling. However, dearth of infrastructure for plastic recycling procedures and limited investments in plastic recycling initiatives in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of the plastic recycling market in the forecast period.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving recycling technologies, making them more efficient and cost-effective. Innovations like chemical recycling and advanced sorting techniques hold promise for increasing recycling rates and expanding the types of plastics that can be recycled.

𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Many governments have implemented regulations and incentives to promote plastic recycling and reduce plastic pollution. This includes mandates for minimum levels of recycled content in products and extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs.

The plastic recycling industry plays a vital role in the circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled to minimize waste and reduce environmental impact. As awareness of plastic pollution and sustainability grows, the importance of this industry continues to increase, driving innovation and investment in recycling technologies and practices.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

- REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

- Biffa

- Stericycle

- Republic Services, Inc.

- WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

- Veolia

- Shell International B.V.

- Waste Connections

- CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

- Covetsro AG

