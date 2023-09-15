Global Viral Gastroenteritis Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The viral gastroenteritis market size is forecasted to reach $7.68 billion in 2027, growing at a 4.9% CAGR, as per TBRC's Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2023.

Increasing gastrointestinal disorder prevalence drives the viral gastroenteritis market growth. North America is set to lead with major players like Pfizer, AbbVie, Bayer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Boehringer Sohn, Daiichi Sankyo, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Viral Gastroenteritis Market Segments

• By Drugs: Antibiotics, Antacids, Laxatives, Antimotility Agents, Others Drugs

• By Diagnosis: Physical Examination, Rapid Stool Test

• By Indication: Watery Diarrhea, Abdominal Cramps, Pain, Other Indications

• By Type Of Virus: Norovirus, Rotavirus, Astrovirus, Enteric Adenovirus

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others End Users

• By Geography: The global viral gastroenteritis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The global viral gastroenteritis market is expected to grow from $5.99 billion in 2022 to $6.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The viral gastroenteritis market is expected to reach $7.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Viral Gastroenteritis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Viral Gastroenteritis Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Viral Gastroenteritis Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

