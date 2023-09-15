Global Therapeutic Dog Food Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Therapeutic Dog Food Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The therapeutic dog food market size is anticipated to reach $8.13 billion by 2027, growing at a 5.9% CAGR, per TBRC's Therapeutic Dog Food Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in the therapeutic dog food market is driven by increased pet ownership. Asia-Pacific is poised to lead, with major players including Nestlé, Archer Daniels Midland, Mars, General Mills, J.M. Smucker, Unicharm, Nisshin Seifun, Thai Union Group, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Spectrum Brands, Royal Canin, and Blue Buffalo.

Therapeutic Dog Food Market Segments

• By Type: Dry Food, Wet Or Canned Food, Snacks Or Treats, Other Types

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Food Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channel

• By Application: Weight Management, Digestive Care, Allergy And Immune System Health, Diabetes, Skin And Coat Care, Kidney Health, Hip And Joint Care, Illness And Surgery Recovery Support, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global therapeutic dog food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Therapeutic dog food refers to meals explicitly created as the only diet for dogs with certain illnesses or medical problems. They are used to treat or prevent disease in dogs as they have an effect comparable to or complementary to that of pharmaceuticals or drugs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Therapeutic Dog Food Market Trends And Strategies

4. Therapeutic Dog Food Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Therapeutic Dog Food Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

