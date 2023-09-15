Wearable Medical Devices Market Poised to Reach USD 183.8 Billion at a CAGR of 19.1% by 2031 | TMR Reports
Increase in Incidence of Chronic Pain and Large Diabetic Patient Population Driving Demand for Advanced Wearable TechnologiesWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market has witnessed a remarkable transformation, revolutionizing healthcare and providing individuals with the power to monitor their health in real-time. From smartwatches and activity monitors to patches and smart clothing, wearable medical devices are changing the way we approach healthcare. This blog will delve into the global wearable medical devices market, its growth prospects, key trends, and major players shaping this dynamic industry.
The Current Landscape: As of 2021, the global wearable medical devices market was valued at an impressive $29.9 billion. However, what truly sets this market apart is its projected growth rate - an astonishing Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2022 to 2031, with an anticipated market value exceeding $183.8 billion by 2031. This rapid expansion is indicative of the growing acceptance and demand for wearable medical devices worldwide.
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:
Simplicity and Versatility: Wearable technologies in healthcare are gaining popularity due to their ease of use and adaptability. People can effortlessly monitor their vital signs, making healthcare more accessible and convenient.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring: Individuals sensitive to glucose level fluctuations benefit immensely from therapeutic devices such as Pancreum's Vigil and Omnipod, enabling them to manage their conditions effectively.
Chronic Pain Management: The prevalence of chronic pain has fueled demand for wearable medical devices like transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and pulsed electromagnetic field treatment (PEMF), offering non-invasive pain relief solutions.
COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of wearable medical devices. There is a surge in demand for respiratory monitors, multi-parameter monitoring solutions, pulse oximeters, and blood pressure monitors as people seek ways to monitor their health remotely.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The market analysis includes segmentation by product type, application, and distribution channels. It also considers regional and qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The competition landscape showcases market share analysis by company in 2021, with profiles of key players in the industry. This section covers their overview, product portfolio, sales footprint, subsidiaries or distributors, strategies, recent developments, and key financials.
Key Companies Profiled:
• Xiaomi Technology Co.
• BioTelemetry, Inc.
• Fitbit, Inc.
• Garmin Corporation
• Apple, Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• Polar Electro
• OMRON Corporation
• Activinsights Ltd.
• VitalConnect
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Product Type:
o Smart Watches
o Activity Monitors
o Patches
o Smart Clothing
• Device:
o Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
o Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
o Glucose Monitoring Devices
o Sleep Monitoring Devices
o Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
o Neuromonitoring Devices
o Therapeutic Devices
o Pain Management Devices
o Rehabilitation Devices
o Insulin Pumps
• Application:
o Sports & Fitness
o Home Health Care
o Remote Patient Monitoring
• Distribution Channel:
o Online Channels
o Pharmacies
o Hypermarkets
Regions Covered:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered:
• U.S.
• Canada
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• Brazil
• Mexico
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
The wearable medical devices market is on an upward trajectory, driven by innovation, convenience, and the growing demand for remote healthcare monitoring. As technology continues to advance, these devices are likely to become an integral part of our lives, enabling us to take charge of our health like never before. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting frontier of healthcare technology.
