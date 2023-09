CycleØ Inaugura en Lleida la Primera Planta de Biometano con Stripping de Amonio en España

Cutting the Ribbon on Spain's First Biomethane Plant with Ammonia Stripping

CycleØ CEO, Laurence Molke and FNX Managing Director Jordi Berengué Piqué join farmers Domingo Serret Sr. and Domingo Serret Jr. to cut the ribbon on CycleØ's new biomethane plant. The plant, located at Granja La Carbona in Catalonia, is one of 20 the company plans to have underway or operational in Spain by the end of 2024