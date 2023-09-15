Inertial Navigation System Market - An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Allied Market Research - Logo

Inertial Navigation System Market by Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An inertial navigation system is a navigation system which is used to calculate velocity, gravitational force, and directional orientation of a moving object. Inertial navigation system includes motion sensors, accelerometers, and gyroscopes. The gyroscope measures the angular velocity of an object such as drones, ships and aircraft using sensors, whereas the accelerometer measures the degree of change in speed of drones, aircrafts, and ships. Based on such derivations, the object’s direction and relative position are estimated. Moreover, inertial navigation systems market are used in navigation applications and in aerospace where accuracy & performance are considered as utmost importance. Further, inertial navigation technology also allows to measure the acceleration of a vehicle by applying mathematical calculations.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the ongoing research & development in inertial navigation system has been adversely affected due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit governments investment in their defense projects. Such reduction in investment will directly affect the growth in inertial navigation system market.

Travel restrictions and reduction in military activities due to COVID-19, has also adversely effected growth of inertial navigation system market, as supply chain of related spare parts has been disturbed.

Demand may rise extensively in global inertial navigation system market in upcoming quarter as industry’s production has started to get momentum after tough phase of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Rise in defense expenditure among developing countries, increase in demand for accuracy in navigation, and surge in demand for aircrafts are some of the major factors which drive the growth of the global inertial navigation system market. However, operational complexity associated with inertial navigation system and decline in defense budgets in some of the major countries are expected to restrain the growth of inertial navigation system market. Contrarily, technological advancements in MEMS based inertial navigation systems will be opportunistic for the growth of inertial navigation system market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

The increase in transactional conflicts among several countries such as Saudi Arabia & Iran, India & Pakistan, has resulted in rising of defense expenditure among these countries. Such countries are investing heavily in the development of several missile systems such as S-400 (Russia) and Akash missile defense system (India). Such missile systems use inertial navigation system for guidance. Hence, rising defense expenditure is contributing significantly in the growth of the global inertial navigation system market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the inertial navigation system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global inertial navigation system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global inertial navigation system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global inertial navigation system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the global inertial navigation system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Safran, Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace, Gladiator Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Trimble Inc., Thales Group, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., VectorNav Technologies LLC



𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Fiber Optics Gyro (FOG)

Mechanical Gyro

Ring Laser Gyro (RLG)

(RLG)

Others (Vibrating Gyro, Hemispherical Resonator Gyro)

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Aircraft

Civil Aircraft

General Aviation

Commercial Passenger Aircraft (Cargo Aircrafts)

Civil Helicopters

Military Aircraft

Fighter Jets

Military Helicopters

Transport Carriers

Military Armored Vehicles

Missiles

Marine

Merchant Ships

Naval Ships

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Consumer Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Enterprise Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Space Launch Vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Algorithms & Processors

Wireless

𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞

Commercial Grade

Marine Grade

Navigation Grade

Space Grade

Tactical Grade

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, rest of LAMEA)