Global Network Switches Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Network Switches Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The network switches market size is projected to reach $44.7 billion in 2027, growing at a 7.2% CAGR, as per TBRC's Network Switches Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in the network switches market is driven by cloud computing adoption. North America is poised to lead with major players including Dell Technologies, Huawei, Intel, Cisco, Quanta Computer Incorporated, Broadcom Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation.

Network Switches Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed Configuration Switches, Managed Switches, Unmanaged Switches, PoE Switches, Modular Switches

• By Switching Port: 100 MBE And 1 GBE, 2.5 GBE And 5 GBE, 10 GBE, 25 GBE And 50 GBE, 100 GBE, 200 GBE And 400 GBE

• By End User: Telecommunication Providers, Servers And Storage Providers, Enterprise And Industrial Use

• By Geography: The global network switches market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A network switch refers to hardware that relays data from networks to the destination endpoint using multiport bridge technology and packet switching. A network switch connects users, apps, and equipment to communicate with one another and share resources across the network.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Network Switches Market Trends And Strategies

4. Network Switches Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Network Switches Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

