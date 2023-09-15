Electroactive Polymers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Electroactive Polymers Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The electroactive polymers market size is projected to reach $6.39 billion by 2027, growing at a 7.8% CAGR, as per TBRC's Electroactive Polymers Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in the electroactive polymers market is driven by rising electronic device production. Asia-Pacific is set to lead with major players including Panasonic, Bayer, 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Covestro, Parker-Hannifin, Solvay, Arkema, Celanese, Danfoss, Lubrizol.

Electroactive Polymers Market Segments

• By Type: Conductive Polymers, Inherently Conductive Polymers, Inherently Dissipative Polymers, Other Types

• By Application: Batteries, Sensors, Capacitors, Actuators, Electrostatic Discharge Protection, Electromagnetic Interference Shielding, Other Applications

• By Industry Vertical: Chemical And Petrochemical, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global electroactive polymers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electroactive polymers (EAPs) are materials that can undergo significant and reversible changes in their shape, size, or mechanical properties in response to an external electric field. These polymers exhibit electrical conductivity and can convert electrical energy into mechanical energy.

