Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive voice recognition system market size is anticipated to hit $4.23 billion by 2027, with a 13.9% CAGR, per TBRC's Automotive Voice Recognition System Global Market Report 2023.
The automotive voice recognition system market growth due to rising vehicle adoption. North America is set to lead, with major players like Volkswagen, Toyota, BMW, Honda, Ford, Hyundai, Bosch, Nissan, LG, Panasonic, IBM, and Kia.
Automotive Voice Recognition System Market Segments
• By Level Of Autonomous: Autonomous, Conventional, Semi-Autonomous
• By Technology: Embedded, Cloud-Based, Hybrid
• By Fuel Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PEV)
• By Application: Artificial Intelligence, Non-Artificial Intelligence
• By End User: Economy Vehicles, Mid-Priced Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles
• By Geography: The global automotive voice recognition system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An automotive voice recognition system, or voice-activated system, refers to a technology that can decode human speech and allows the driver to speak commands. It is used to prevent distractions from operating the infotainment system while driving.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Voice Recognition System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Voice Recognition System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Voice Recognition System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
