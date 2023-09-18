Global Pediatric And Neonatal Testing Kit Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Pediatric And Neonatal Testing Kit Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Pediatric and Neonatal Testing Kit Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $5.03 billion by 2027 with an 8% CAGR.
The growth in the pediatric and neonatal testing kit market is due to the increased prevalence of congenital disorders in newborn babies. North America region is expected to hold the largest pediatric and neonatal testing kit market share. Major players in the pediatric and neonatal testing kit market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare GmbH.
Pediatric And Neonatal Testing Kit Market Segments
• Test Types: Dried Blood Spot, Hearing Screening, CCHD, Other Tests
• Products: Assay Kits & Instruments
• Technologies: Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Assays, DNA-Based Methods, Electrophoresis, Others
• End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others
• Geographical Divisions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.
A pediatric and neonatal testing kit includes medical devices and tools designed for infants and children's assessment and diagnosis, aiding healthcare professionals in treatment and monitoring.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Pediatric And Neonatal Testing Kit Market Trends And Strategies
4. Pediatric And Neonatal Testing Kit Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
