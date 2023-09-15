SOLOMON WATER ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Solomon Water today announced the appointment of Carmine Piantedosi as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Chairman of Solomon Water Board Donald Marahare says “We are thrilled to welcome Carmine Piantedosi as our new CEO after an extensive international search process. Carmine brings with him a wealth of experience with a proven track record of good leadership and understanding of the industry having worked in utilities and related sectors in the Pacific, including Fiji, Vanuatu, and Nauru”.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Solomon Water will continue to thrive and serve our customers and communities even better.”

The new CEO, Mr. Piantedosi said “I am honored to join Solomon Water and work alongside a dedicated team of professionals who are passionate about delivering safe, clean and accessible water in the Solomon Islands”.

“I will be very focused on working with the Solomon Water management and staff, the Solomon Islands Government and our donor partners to further enhance its water infrastructure, expand its services, and promote water conservation efforts in the country”.

Mr. Piantedosi replaces Ian Gooden who left the organization in July this year after serving eight years as CEO for Solomon Water.

The new CEO formally begins with Solomon Water on Monday 18 September 2023.

