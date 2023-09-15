MRD OFFICERS LEARN GREAT DEAL FROM CHINA’S AGRICULTURE MODERNIZATION & RURAL DEVELOPMENT

Officers from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) who are currently attending a three-weeks seminar on ‘Rural Development” for Solomon Islands in China had the opportunity to deepen their understanding and knowledge on China’s agriculture transformation and rural development.

This was after former Vice-Minister and Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization to the United Nations (FAO) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA), Mr Niu Dun delivered an eye opener and an inspiring presentation on the China’s Reform and Opening Up in Agriculture, Rural Affairs/Development and Farmers in New Era on Tuesday 12th September 2023.

The presentation covered the experiences and successes of agriculture and rural affairs modernization in China, solution to major problems to agriculture and rural affairs, theories, policies and laws that drive the agriculture revolution in China and the functions of MARA.

Mr. Dun emphasized that better coordination at all levels of government is crucial to deliver better services and development in the rural areas adding there should be a balance in coordination in development between urban and rural areas for the benefit of everyone.

He stressed that having good policies, good governance, good leadership and government commitment to agriculture and rural development is a way forward.

Mr Dun said that no man is an island and he said the world depend on each other thus, learning and researching on other countries progress is important as it will enhance collaboration and communication between countries to progress and succeed in their development aspirations.

Mr Niu Dun.

“Through our collaborative efforts we can solve our problems and overcome our challenges together.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Dr Samson Viulu acknowledged the former Vice-Minister Mr Dun for his invaluable wisdom and knowledge translated through the presentation.

“We have indeed learned a great deal from China’s agriculture modernization and rural affairs through your vast knowledge and experience translated in the presentation. These are not ideologies but actions implemented by your great nation, inspired by your wisdom and insights into agriculture and rural development not only in china but across the globe,”Mr Viulu said.

“We recognize that you are in fact one of the engineers of the growth in agricultural development in China and international collaboration between your great nation and other countries.

“You have given us new ideas and insights on how we can propel development in our country based on areas of comparative advantages to us.

“We are very encouraged and inspired by your presentation and we will do our very best to customize and contextualize China’s experiences and successes to the challenges that we continue to face in our country and China will always remain a friend that we can depend on for technical assistance,” PS Viulu added.

PS Dr Samson Viulu making a comment during the Q&A session and also acknowledges Mr Niu Dun for his inspiring presentation.

PS Viulu assured Mr Dun that whatever relevant knowledge acquired from the training will be applied to elevate economic and development cooperation between both countries.

Vice-President of Administration and Management Institute (AMI) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) Ms. MO Dan highlighted that Rural development is an important issue facing developing countries.

“Therefore, it is also an area that requires us to continue learning, research, and exchange ideas. China’s agricultural development and rural affairs faces difficulties such as comparatively small arable land and low per capita resources, and rural development is also lagging behind urban development. Since the reform and opening up, especially since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, China has embarked on a development path with Chinese characteristics based on its own conditions, made great achievements in agriculture and rural areas, and solved the problem of rural poverty historically,” she said.

She added that China’s rural development practices have provided examples for developing countries and important cases for (our) study, research, and discussion.

Vice-President of AMI, MARA Ms. MO Dan on the right delivers her remarks. On the left is Director Division of International Cooperation, AMI Liu Jinping, AMI, MARA and PS Dr Samson Viulu of MRD, Solomon Islands.

The Seminar which will end on the 1st of October 2023 aims at enhancing the communication and cooperation on rural affairs between China and Solomon Islands.

Through the seminar, participants will have a better understanding of the achievements in China’s rural and agricultural development, concept, policies and experience on poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

The training will also provide an opportunity for officers to learn China’s practice on rural construction and strengthen the exchanges with Chinese experts and scholars so as to lay a foundation for further exchanges and pragmatic cooperation.

Field trips include visits to various institutes in Beijing and Guangzhou city in Guangdong Province to visit local rural businesses, scientific and research institute, fishery enterprises, exchange ideas with local agricultural officials and agribusiness managers, and seek opportunities for cooperation in the future. It is also an opportunity for participants to learn about the Chinese history, culture and people.

The government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is funding the three weeks training seminar.

PS Viulu presenting a wooden drum as token of appreciation to Mr Niu Dun.

Officers from MRD, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce and PMO who are attending the seminar.

Some of the Chinese officials from MARA attending the seminar.

The seminar in progress.

Officers during the seminar.

– MRD Press