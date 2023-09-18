Lane Keep Assist System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Lane Keep Assist System Global Market Report 2023" provides extensive insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is poised to reach $18.58 billion by 2027 with a 21.0% CAGR.

The lane keep assist system market expands due to rising car demand. Europe is set to dominate market share. Key players: Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG.

Lane Keep Assist System Market Segments
• Components: Vision Sensor/Camera, EPAS Actuator, Electronic Control Unit, Other
• Functions: Lane Keeping System, Lane Departure Warning
• Vehicle Types: Passenger, Commercial
• Power Sources: ICE, Electric/Hybrid
• Sales: OEMs, Aftermarket
• Regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

The Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) is designed as driver assistance technology to help maintain a vehicle within its lanes. It provides steering adjustments to keep the vehicle centered within a recognized lane and offers visual and tactile warnings if the vehicle begins to drift from the lane.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Lane Keep Assist System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Lane Keep Assist System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

