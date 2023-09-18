Electric Vehicle Parts And Components Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Electric Vehicle Parts And Components Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The "Electric Vehicle Parts and Components Global Market Report 2023" offers extensive market insights. TBRC predicts the electric vehicle parts and components market will reach $330.10 billion by 2027, with a 15.8% CAGR.
The electric vehicle parts market expands with rising EV adoption. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Ford Motor Company, General Motors, BMW Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla Inc., Siemens AG, Nissan Motor Manufacturing Ltd.
Electric Vehicle Parts And Components Market Segments
• Components: Battery Packs, DC-DC Converters, Controllers/Inverters, Motors, Onboard Chargers
• Vehicles: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
• Propulsion: Battery Electric, Plug-in Hybrid, Fuel Cell Electric, Hybrid Electric
• Sale Channels: OEM, Aftermarket
• Geography: The worldwide electric vehicle parts and components market is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Electric vehicle parts and components compose the framework and systems enabling an electric vehicle's operation and propulsion.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Electric Vehicle Parts And Components Market Trends And Strategies
4. Electric Vehicle Parts And Components Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
