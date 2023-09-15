St. Johnsbury / Multiple offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4006791

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/14/2023 at 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Houghton bridge Rd, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Assault on LEO x2 (Felony) , VCOR x5, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Kerbi Comeau

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/14/2023 at approximately 1900 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a residence on Houghton Bridge Rd in St. Johnsbury for a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed that one of the involved parties, Kerbi Comeau (39) was in violation of several court conditions of release. One of the conditions was a curfew violation with a curfew address that was approximately 30 miles away. While in the processing room of the St. Johnsbury Barracks, Comeau destroyed property. Troopers reapplied handcuffs on Comeau to prevent further loss of damage. Comeau then spit on a Trooper, while in handcuffs. At the conclusion of processing, Comeau was lodged for lack of $5,000.00 bail at the Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility. Comeau is set to appear at the Caledonia County Court house on 09/15/2023 at 1230 pm.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2023 at 1230pm

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $5,000.000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.