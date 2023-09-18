Thin Client Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Thin Client Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The " Thin Client Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2027 with a 3.6% CAGR.
Thin client market grows with increased cloud computing adoption. North America leads in market share. Key players: LG Electronics, Samsung Group, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation, HP Inc., Lenovo Group, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Ltd, NEC Corporation, Acer Inc.
Thin Client Market Segments
• Types: Hardware, Software, Desktop-Based, Services, Other Forms
• Form Factors: Standalone, With Monitor, Mobile
• End-Uses: BFSI, IT/Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Education, Industrial, Retail, Others
• Geographical Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.
A thin client uses remote server resources instead of local device resources for virtual desktop computing. It's utilized for shared services, virtual desktops, or web-based computing, processing data remotely over a network.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Thin Client Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
