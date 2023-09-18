Global Automotive Textiles Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Textiles Global Market Report 2023 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The "Automotive Textiles Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive market insights. TBRC predicts the automotive textiles market to reach $34.21 billion by 2027, with a 4.3% CAGR.
The automotive textiles market expands due to increased car production. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Reliance Industries Limited, Continental AG, Johnson Controls, Lear Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Adient plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Automotive Textiles Market Segments
• Textile Types: Leather, Polyester, Nylon, Vinyl, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others
• Product Types: Woven, Non-Woven, Composites
• Vehicle Types: Passenger, Light Commercial, Heavy Commercial
• Geography: The global automotive textiles market is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Automotive textiles are specific fabrics and textile products employed inside and outside vehicles. They serve various roles, such as improving comfort, safety, aesthetics, and functionality in the automotive sector.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Textiles Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Textiles Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
