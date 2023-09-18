Global Healthcare Environmental Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Healthcare Environmental Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The " Healthcare Environmental Services Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $21.88 billion by 2027 with an 8.8% CAGR.
Healthcare environmental services market grows due to rising hospital infections. North America leads in market share. Key players: Veolia North America, Sodexo Group, Waste Management, Aramark, Republic Services, ABM Industries, Clean Harbors.
Healthcare Environmental Services Market Segments
• Type categories: Janitorial Cleaning Services, Advanced Cleaning Technology
• Facility types: Acute Care, Post-Acute-Care, Non-Acute Care
• End-user sectors: Medical Device, Hospitals/Clinics, Pharmaceutical/Biotech, Other Users
• Geographical segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.
Healthcare environmental services manage cleanliness, safety, and hygiene in healthcare facilities, preventing infections and enhancing patient well-being.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Healthcare Environmental Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
