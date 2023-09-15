Submit Release
Lane Closures on Interstate 77, Across the North Tygart Creek Bridges, on Monday, September 18, 2023, and Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Northbound and southbound Interstate 77, across the North Tygart Creek Bridges, will experience single lane closures, at milepost 169.45, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, September 18, 2023, and Tuesday, September 19, 2023, for a bridge inspection.
 
Motorists should not experience any significant delays; however, they are asked to reduce their speed, use caution, and follow the direction of all traffic flow through the work zone.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​​

