County Route 72/01, (Seven Island Road) Tucker County, will be closed beginning Monday, September 18, 2023

County Route 72/01, (Seven Island Road), Tucker County, will be closed starting at milepost 2.35 and ending at milepost 2.40 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, through Wednesday, September 20, 2023, for placement of a box culvert. There will not be any allowances for emergency vehicles, school buses or other motorists. All motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.​​