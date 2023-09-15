Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed at milepost 3.20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for five working days, beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, for bridge work. The closure is 100 feet south of the junction of County Route 16, Brickyard Road. Gardner Road will be accessible from each end; local traffic is advised to use alternative routes.
You just read:
Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, to close beginning Monday, September 18, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.