Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, to close beginning Monday, September 18, 2023

Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed at milepost 3.20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for five working days, beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, for bridge work. The closure is 100 feet south of the junction of County Route 16, Brickyard Road. Gardner Road will be accessible from each end; local traffic is advised to use alternative routes.​​