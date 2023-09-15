Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,898 in the last 365 days.

Hal Greer Boulevard underpass to close Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

The Hal Greer Boulevard underpass will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, while crews relocate a water line.
Traffic will be detoured at the intersections of Hal Greer Boulevard to the Eighth Street underpass.
 
This work may take several days to complete, but the work will take place in the evening and early morning hours to minimize traffic delays. This project should be completed within a week. 
The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers.  Please use caution when adjusting to the temporary traffic patterns.
 
This phase of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project’s goal is to improve connectivity and safety for all modes of transportation on Hal Greer Boulevard from Third Avenue to Washington Boulevard and transform the corridor into a welcoming gateway and community asset.

Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.
 
Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​

You just read:

Hal Greer Boulevard underpass to close Monday, September 18, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more