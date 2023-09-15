Hal Greer Boulevard underpass to close Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

The Hal Greer Boulevard underpass will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, while crews relocate a water line.

Traffic will be detoured at the intersections of Hal Greer Boulevard to the Eighth Street underpass.



This work may take several days to complete, but the work will take place in the evening and early morning hours to minimize traffic delays. This project should be completed within a week.

The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers. Please use caution when adjusting to the temporary traffic patterns.



This phase of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project’s goal is to improve connectivity and safety for all modes of transportation on Hal Greer Boulevard from Third Avenue to Washington Boulevard and transform the corridor into a welcoming gateway and community asset.

Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.



Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​