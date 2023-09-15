Lane Restriction on US 40, National Road, in Valley Grove, to Begin Monday, September 18, 2023

A portion of US 40, at 11143 National Road, to the intersection of Firehouse Lane, in Valley Grove, will be restricted to one lane from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Monday, September 18, 2023, through Friday, September 29, 2023, for cable maintenance. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.
