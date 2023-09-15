Submit Release
Road Closure on County Route 250/1 (Moonlit View Drive), Cameron, to Begin Monday, September 18, 2023

County Route 250/1 (Moonlit View Drive), in Cameron, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Monday, September 18, 2023, for pipeline road crossing. Emergency vehicles and local traffic will be accommodated.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

