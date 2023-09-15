County Route 250/1 (Moonlit View Drive), in Cameron, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Monday, September 18, 2023, for pipeline road crossing. Emergency vehicles and local traffic will be accommodated. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Road Closure on County Route 250/1 (Moonlit View Drive), Cameron, to Begin Monday, September 18, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.