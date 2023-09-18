Global Gastroparesis Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Gastroparesis Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Gastroparesis Global Market Report 2023" provides thorough market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $7.77 billion by 2027 with a 4.8% CAGR.
Gastroparesis market grows due to rising prevalence. North America leads in market share. Key players: Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Medtronic, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Novo Nordisk.
Gastroparesis Market Segments
• Treatment Modalities: Medications, Dietary Adjustments, Medical Devices, Other Therapies
• Gastroparesis Types: Idiopathic, Diabetic, Post-Surgical, Other Varieties
• Patient Demographics: Pediatric, Adult Gastroparesis
• Distribution Channels: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other Channels
• End Users: Hospitals/Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care
• Geographical Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.
Gastroparesis involves weakened stomach muscles, causing delayed emptying. Treatment includes medication and surgery to enhance emptying and address underlying issues.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Gastroparesis Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
