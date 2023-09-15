Anti-Aircraft Defense Systems Market to Explore Excellent Growth in Future

Allied Market Research - Logo

Anti-Aircraft Defense Systems Market by Type, Platform, Range System, Medium Range Air Defense System, Long Range Air Defense Global Industry Forecast 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The nature of modern warfare has changed with the arrival of more lethal, stealthy, and agile threats. Such change in nature of warfare has enabled countries to invest in defensive expenditure, which has resulted in the development of various air defense systems. Air defense systems are used to take defensive measures to nullify incoming targets such as enemy’s aircraft (fighter jets, air refuelers etc), missiles (both nuclear & conventional), and unmanned aerial vehicles. The air defense system acts as a anti weapon system for all incoming air threats and is also used for several operations including air space surveillance with the help of its radars & electro-optic sensors. At present, major companies across the globe are investing heavily in the advancement of air defense systems. For instance, in 2018, Lockheed Martin (an aerospace & defense company, headquartered in Washington U.S.A) invested 1.3 billion USD in research & development of air defense systems.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in anti-aircraft defense systems has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit governments investment in the defense projects. Such reduction in investment will directly affect growth in the anti-aircraft defense system market.

Travel restrictions and reduction in military activities due to COVID-19 has also adversely effected growth of rocket propulsion market, as demand of supportive weapons such as anti-aircraft missiles are also affected.

Demand may rise extensively in global anti-aircraft defense systems market in upcoming quarter as industry’s production has started to get momentum after tough phase of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Increasing defense expenditure for the development of air defense systems, increase in procurements of air defense systems,changing nature of warfare, and growing geopolitical instabilities across the globe are some of the major factors which drive the growth of the global anti-aircraft defense systems market. However, high costs involved in the development of anti-aircraft defense systems and international policies regarding transfer of weapons are restraining the growth of the anti-aircraft defense systems market. On the contrary, the technological advancement in the anti-aircraft defense systems is expected to further contribute in the growth of global anti-aircraft defense systems market.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Violations if other countries airspace is rising in recent times. At instance, in July 2019, South Korea reported of its airspace violations by Russian Jets. Moreover, several other incidents also have been reported continuously, such as Pakistan drones has been observed in Indian territory etc. Such security threat has generated need of potent & reliable anti-aircraft defense systems, and hence growing geopolitical instabilities is driving the growth of global anti-aircraft defense systems market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Saab AB, KONGSBERG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, IAI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, MBDA, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Technologies Corporation

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Surface to Air Missiles, Anti-Aircraft Guns. Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦: Airborne, Land, Naval

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞: Short Range Air Defense (ShoRAD) System, Medium Range Air Defense (MRAD) System, Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) System

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA).