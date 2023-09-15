Anthony Scaramucci Joins Diamond Lake Minerals as Strategic Advisor

Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) (the "Company" or "DLMI"), a leading Multi-Strategy Operating Company, is delighted to welcome Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, as a strategic advisor.

Scaramucci's unparalleled expertise in finance, technology, and business strategy will be instrumental in shaping DLMI's strategic direction as the company continues to redefine the future of traditional and digital securities.