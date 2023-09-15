Anthony Scaramucci Joins Diamond Lake Minerals as Strategic Advisor
Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTCBB:DLMI)SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) (the "Company" or "DLMI"), a leading Multi-Strategy Operating Company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, is delighted to welcome Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, as a strategic advisor. Scaramucci's unparalleled expertise in finance, technology, and business strategy will be instrumental in shaping DLMI's strategic direction as the company continues to redefine the future of traditional and digital securities.
Scaramucci has a distinguished career, having founded and led SkyBridge, a global alternative investment firm. Additionally, he is the founder and chairman of SALT, a globally renowned thought leadership forum and venture studio. Scaramucci's journey in finance began when he co-founded the investment partnership Oscar Capital Management, ultimately acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2001. Earlier in his career, he honed his skills in Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs & Co.
Reflecting on his new role at DLMI, Scaramucci remarked, "I have had the pleasure of knowing and seeing Brian Esposito’s hard work in building so many great companies and brands across multiple industries over the past two decades. Witnessing how he always seems to be ahead of the curve in market direction is what I truly admire about him and his capabilities. It is a true honor to join the Diamond Lake Minerals team alongside such tremendous advisors to bring as much support, guidance, opportunity, and experience as I can to assist them in the building of traditional businesses and traditional securities, combined with what we believe is the future, regulated digital securities."
In 2022, Scaramucci was recognized as the #47 Influencer in Crypto and Blockchain by Cointelegraph, a testament to his forward-thinking vision. His impact extends beyond the financial world, as he was ranked #85 in Worth Magazine's Power 100: The 100 Most Powerful People in Global Finance in 2016. In 2011, he received Ernst & Young's New York Financial Services "Entrepreneur of the Year" Award. Scaramucci is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and serves as a board member of the Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation. He is also an accomplished author with five books to his name.
"I cannot begin to explain how important and incredible it is to have Mr. Anthony Scaramucci join our Diamond Lake Minerals Advisory Board. Not only is Anthony a dear friend, he is someone I highly admire and respect. He is one of the hardest working professionals I have ever met, yet also one of the kindest and most accessible as well.” said Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DLMI. “Having someone as esteemed, credible, and seasoned in business, finance, and technology as Anthony supporting our vision, speaks volumes for the direction we are taking this wonderful entity, and together we will correctly pave the way for future companies to follow."
About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.
Founded in Utah in 1954 Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a Multi-Strategy Operating Company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money, and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth, and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by DLMI and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance.
Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLMI’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for DLMI’s products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
