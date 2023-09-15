SATCOM Transponders Equipment Strategic Imperatives for Success and Rising Demand Till 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

SATCOM Transponders Equipment Market by Satellite Type, by Application and by End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global SATCOM transponders equipment market for space is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing launch of satellites in recent years. SATCOM transponders equipment comprises electronic devices that enable communication with satellites in earth’s orbit or space used along with other devices such as amplifiers, space antennas, and transceivers. Space SATCOM equipment is the backbone of space agencies and commercial space companies, as SATCOM takes care of the information & communication infrastructure of space industry. Moreover, SATCOM is used for various other application such as direct-to-home television broadcasting, telecommunication, digital satellite news gathering (DSNG), weather tracking, and others.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The governments all over the world have imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, which is directly impacting the efficiency of space agencies due to workforce shortage.

• SATCOM equipment manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain due to government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak that is impacting the manufacturing process.

• COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the quantity and quality of climate monitoring and weather forecasts, due to observatory access restrictions due to lockdown.

• Space agency are forced to delay upcoming satellite launches & space programs due to operational issues owing to travel ban imposed by governments as a measure against COVID-19 pandemic.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in satellite dispatch for applications such as remote sensing and earth observation, increase in demand for enriched data communication, and rise in expenditure on space programs are the factors that drive the global SATCOM transponders equipment market for space. However, government regulations on space equipment & satellite launches hinder the market growth. On the contrary, demand for 5G high-speed internet, global connectivity, optical communications, 3-D printing, and cloud-based platforms present new pathways in the industry.

The global SATCOM transponders equipment market for space trends are as follows:

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Launch of satellites to cater the demands for agriculture monitoring, weather pattern monitoring, remote sensing, earth observation, and navigation has been increasing in recent years. For instance, on 27th December, 2018, Vostochny Cosmodrome (a Russian spaceport) launched Soyuz rocket (most frequently used Russian made launch vehicle) to establish two Russian government earth observation satellites along with 26 other small satellites, into earth’s orbit. Such frequent satellite launches are expected to boost the global SATCOM transponders equipment market for space.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬

Space agencies has been spending more in space programs to achieve breakthrough in advance technologies. For instance, in 2019, Estonian space agency finished the development and construction of a CubeSat (103 cm cubic miniature satellite, known as ESTCube-2) to test plasma braking (satellite deorbiting technology), electric rail propulsion (propulsion system utilizing dynamic thrust of solar winds), and a classified high-speed communication sub-system. Launch of this satellite is due in 2021, moreover the whole project is expected to cost approx. 550,000 USD. Such expenditure on pursuance of advanced technologies in the space industry will drive the global space SATCOM transponders equipment market for space.

𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐎𝐌 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Harris Corporation, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation, Maxar Technologies, General Dynamics Corporation, Airbus SE, Antwerp Space, Oxford Space Systems, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Small, Medium, Large

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Navigation, Scientific Research, Communication, Remote Sensing, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 : Commercial, Government and Military

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA