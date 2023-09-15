PHILIPPINES, September 15 - Press Release

September 15, 2023 Gatchalian urges expansion of existing airports to enhance air travel, support tourism Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to prioritize the expansion and rehabilitation of existing airports to enhance air travel and support the tourism industry. "We need to expand our existing airports, build new terminals, and fly tourists straight to their destinations," Gatchalian told DOTr officials during a Senate hearing on the proposed budget of the line agency. He cited an observation that during a recent visit to Bohol, tourists were able to travel from other countries straight to the recently completed Panglao airport without going through the Manila international airport. "This is a very good phenomenon because it decongested Manila and tourists were able to fly straight to their destination," said Gatchalian, noting that the airports must adhere to international standards that include customs and border control terminals. He said airports that should be expanded include those located in Camarines Norte, Southern Leyte, and North Cotabato provinces. According to him, expansion and rehabilitation of such airports would enhance tourism activities in these provinces, create more jobs, and underpin the local economy. Gatchalian proposed that since the disbursement of the budget for the acquisition of right-of-ways is usually underutilized, the DOTr could carve out a portion of the 2024 budget for right-of-ways under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for allocation for the expansion of airports. Under the 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA), for instance, utilization of the P1.65 billion budget for right-of-ways is at a very low level. Likewise, a budget of P12.4 billion under the 2023 GAA appropriated for right-of-ways has a very low disbursement rate to date. During the same hearing, Gatchalian also noted that the DOTr's budget for the rail sector has increased substantially to P163 billion despite the perennial problem of underutilization. "Napakalaki ng increase ng rail sector in the budget of DOTr and I support the call to expand the rail sector to different parts of the country including Mindanao. However, the rail sector is perennially underutilized in terms of disbursement," he said. In his response, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the department is already coordinating closely with its contractors to hasten the disbursement of payments. "It's important to emphasize that we need to improve the absorptive capacity of the department and we are happy to hear that you are working closely with your contractors," Gatchalian told DOTr officials. Gatchalian hinimok ang pagpapalawak ng mga paliparan upang suportahan ang turismo Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) na unahin ang pagpapalawak at rehabilitasyon ng mga kasalukuyang paliparan upang mapahusay ang paglalakbay sa himpapawid at suportahan ang industriya ng turismo. "Kailangan nating palawakin ang ating mga kasalukuyang paliparan, magtayo ng mga bagong terminal, at ilipad ang mga turista diretso sa kanilang mga destinasyon," sabi ni Gatchalian sa mga opisyal ng DOTr sa nagdaang pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang pondo ng departamento. Binanggit ng senador ang isang obserbasyon sa nagdaang pagbisita nito sa Bohol kung saan ang mga turista ay nakapaglakbay mula sa ibang mga bansa diretso sa katatapos lamang na paliparan ng Panglao nang hindi dumaan sa Manila international airport. "Magandang balita ito dahil napapaluwag nito ang congestion sa Maynila at ang mga turista ay nakakalipad ng diretso papunta sa kanilang destinasyon," sabi ni Gatchalian. Dagdag niya, ang mga paliparang ito ay dapat sumunod sa pandaigdigang pamantayan kabilang na ang customs at border control terminals. Kabilang aniya sa mga paliparan na dapat palawakin ang mga matatagpuan sa Camarines Norte, Southern Leyte, at North Cotabato. Ayon sa senador, ang pagpapalawak at rehabilitasyon ng naturang mga paliparan ay magpapahusay sa mga aktibidad ng turismo sa mga lalawigang ito, lilikha ng mas maraming trabaho, at magpapatibay sa lokal na ekonomiya. Iminungkahi ni Gatchalian na dahil kadalasang hindi nagagamit ang lahat ng inilaang pondo para sa pagkuha ng mga right-of-ways, ang DOTr ay maaaring maglaan ng bahagi ng 2024 budget para sa right-of-ways sa ilalim ng National Expenditure Program (NEP) upang magamit sa pagpapalawak ng mga paliparan. Kung ang paggamit ng P1.65 bilyong pondo para sa right-of-ways sa ilalim ng 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA) ang pag-uusapan, napakababa ng antas nito. Gayundin, ang pondong P12.4 bilyon sa ilalim ng 2023 GAA na inilaan para sa right-of-ways ay napakababa ng disbursement rate hanggang sa kasalukuyan. Sinabi rin ni Gatchalian na ang pondo ng DOTr para sa sektor ng riles ay tumaas nang malaki sa P163 bilyon kahit na hindi nagagamit ang lahat ng pondong ibinibigay ng national government sa departamento. Ang tugon naman dito ni DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, mahigpit na ang koordinasyon ng departamento sa mga kontraktor nito para mapabilis ang pagpapalabas ng bayad. "Mahalagang bigyang-diin na kailangan nating pagbutihin ang kapasidad ng departamento na gumastos at natutuwa kaming marinig na nakikipagtulungan kayo sa inyong mga kontratista," sabi ni Gatchalian sa mga opisyal ng DOTr.