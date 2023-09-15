Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,884 in the last 365 days.

Cavite to host biggest ROTC regional games - Tolentino

PHILIPPINES, September 15 - Press Release
September 15, 2023

Cavite to host biggest ROTC regional games - Tolentino

INDANG, Cavite - The Province of Cavite will host the biggest regional tournament under the 2023 Philippine ROTC Games (PRG), Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino said.

Tolentino, who is the man behind the innovative nature of PRG, said the tournament's upcoming Luzon leg will feature cadet athletes from various Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) units from different colleges and universities in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Region 5.

"PRG's Luzon leg will be the biggest among the regional tournaments this year since the cadet-athletes will come from different tertiary institutions all over six regions across Luzon," said Tolentino.

The games of PRG's Luzon leg will be held inside the Cavite State University (CAVSU) in Indang, Cavite and in Tagaytay City, starting Sunday, September 17, until September 23.

It will be followed by the NCR leg of the tournament from October 8 to 14 as well as the National Championships from October 22 to 27.

The tournament just concluded its successful Visayas and Mindanao legs, wherein the cadets showcased their skills in different sports such as track and field, basketball, kickboxing, boxing, arnis, volleyball, and e-sports.

The Philippine ROTC Games involves ROTC units from the main service branches of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)--the Army, the Air Force and the Navy.

Tolentino stressed that the hosting of the tournament is a potent tool for development, patriotism and nation building.

You just read:

Cavite to host biggest ROTC regional games - Tolentino

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more