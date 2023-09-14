Suspect Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 3100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect took the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.